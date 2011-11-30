Netflix And The Power Of Perception

Over the last couple of months, Netflix has undergone a major brand transformation–and not in a good way. They’ve gone from a trendy, convenient video provider to a bumbling, greedy, corporate entity–and the significance of this transformation has shown itself in terms of cancelled subscriptions (over 800,000 accounts lost in the third quarter alone) and a plunging stock price (a drop of nearly 75% since July).

What caused this massive fall from grace? At its core, of course, were financial challenges. Netflix is facing increased competition and higher operating costs. But Netflix leadership made a fatal mistake while planning their response to these challenges–they failed to consider the power of public perception.

In July, Netflix announced that they were separating their online streaming services from their DVD service–and that customers would have to pay for both. In effect, this amounted to a 60% price increase. In what should have been a predictable outcome, there was a massive costumer outcry, particularly online.

Quite simply, Netflix leadership failed to account for the reality that customers would see their reorganization as a major price hike, and that these upset customers would vocalize their frustration online.

It got worse.

Over the weeks following their July announcement, Netflix held firm. They acknowledged customer frustration, but took no steps to fix the problem.