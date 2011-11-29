Facebook Settles FTC Privacy Complaints, Battlefield 3 Banned In Iran, Buyers Circle Yahoo

Facebook Settles FTC Privacy Complaints. The Federal Trade Commission says the social network has agreed to settle charges that it deceived consumers over its privacy policies. The settlement requires Facebook to subject itself to privacy audits for the next 20 years. It also bars the company from making any further “deceptive privacy claims” and to get users’ approval before changing the way it handles their data. In a blog post , Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company is appointing two new privacy executives–Erin Egan, Chief Privacy Officer, Policy, and Michael Richter, Chief Privacy Officer, Products. –EBB

— Updated 2:45 p.m. EST

“Battlefield 3″ Banned In Iran. Electronic Arts’ game Battlefield 3, which depicts a U.S. invasion of Iran, has been banned in the Islamic Republic. According to local reports, shops carrying imported and pirated copies of the game have been raided. In related news, the British government is considering a ban on the sale of cell phone tracking software to Iran and Syria. –NU

–Updated 11:10 a.m. EST

British Library Digitizes 300 Years of Newspapers Online. The British Library has just launched a new online service that has 65 million newspaper articles over 300 years of history in a searchable database for the first time. The list of newspapers includes local and regional editions, and thus creates a valuable database for historians and genealogists. –KE

Europe Court Adviser Limits Software Copyright. An adviser to the EU’s highest court has stated that under current rules, software copyrights cannot extend to the functions provided by a computer program. The statement is part of the complex case between SAS Institute and World Programming Limited, with WPL alleged to be infringing on SAS IP by producing similar-function code. The ruling could have massive implications. –KE