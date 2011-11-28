The Teen, The Tweet, And The Governor: Social Media Lessons From The Emma Sullivan Fiasco

The whole thing blew up pretty quickly; it blew over just as fast. Last week, Emma Sullivan, a Kansas teenager, wrote a nasty tweet about her governor, from the back of a crowd of students that had gathered to meet him. “Just made mean comments at gov brownback and told him he sucked, in person #heblowsalot,” she tweeted. As political commentary goes, it wasn’t the most elevated (it also wasn’t true: she hadn’t criticized him to his face). But both the governor’s office and Sullivan’s school reacted quickly, with the latter demanding she write a letter of apology. On Monday, Sullivan held her ground, refusing to write the letter and citing her right to free speech. By the time the afternoon rolled around, the governor himself apologized–via Facebook: “My staff over-reacted to this tweet, and for that I apologize. Freedom of speech is among our most treasured freedoms.”

This story may have turned out to be a minor tiff, rather than the epic showdown between teen and governor some had hoped for. Even so, there are a number of lessons to be drawn from the funny Kansan encounter between 18-year-old Emma Sullivan and Governor Sam Brownback, and about the emerging ways a generation weaned on social media is participating in politics.

1. Teens are using social media to engage politically.

“I do think that social media has helped Millennials become more politically aware, and some more politically active,” Melanie Shreffler, editor-in-chief of Ypulse, a “guide to youth” for marketers, tells Fast Company. She thinks that Sullivan’s casual criticism of the governor is mirrored, in a somewhat more serious manner, in the various ways teens have become involved in the Occupy Wall Street movement. Shreffler visited Zuccotti Park last month to interview youths who were assembling there. Many of the young people had learned of the movement online and had come by the park to see what it was about; only some of them would go on to lend their full support. “Social media may be the starting point–they hear about an issue online from a friend and then take it upon themselves to learn more–but it’s not enough to activate them in a cause.” Still, it can keep the flames of dissent alive, she adds, by “reminding them of what they can do to further the cause.”

Chally Kacelnik, a 21-year-old Australian journalist who has written about teenage bloggers, agrees. “There’s a widespread and false idea that teens are politically apathetic,” she says. “Social media like Twitter are helping to push that established youth political engagement further, enabling activists to connect, quickly share information, and organize in real time and across the world.”

A stray tweet like Sullivan’s is relatively low-stakes, when measured against some of the digital activity of politically minded teenagers abroad. A dissident Syrian teen blogger recently went to jail, on “charges of revealing information to a foreign country.”