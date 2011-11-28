Smartphone Battery Life Improves, Black Friday Sales Hit Online Record, HTC Faces German Smartphone Ban

Twitter Buys Security System . Twitter has spent an undisclosed amount buying Whisper Systems, a young firm that is a specialist in mobile security, with early-stage products that integrate with Android devices to protect your data beneath an encryption system on the phone, as well as secure communications to other devices–the kind of enterprise-grade security that RIM touts for its BlackBerry devices. –KE

–Updated 1:15 p.m. EST

Smartphone Battery Life Improved. Researchers at Finland’s Aalto University have unveiled a network proxy that can cut the power consumption of 3G smartphones by up to 74%. Smartphones connected to the proxy will be able to significantly improve battery life while surfing the Internet. According to a study published at the Africomm tech conference, the new technology is intended for primary deployment in African regions with both cell phone coverage and limited access to the electric grid. —NU

–Updated 11:40 a.m. EST

Chevy Volt Examined For Battery Risks. Chevy has revealed that its flagship green electric car product, the Volt, is under official investigation by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration due to a number of recent fires in batteries that had been crash-tested (in one case the fire began three weeks after the impact test). No actual incidents have been reported of damage from the lithium-ion units, but the NHTSA is serious. –KE

Best Buy Cancels BlackBerry PlayBook. Best Buy has cancelled future orders of RIM’s troubled tablet PC offering, and removed listings referring to its sale of the product. RIM had already slashed the price of the PlayBook temporarily to $300 to try to promote sales, and comes as they key holiday shopping season approaches. –KE