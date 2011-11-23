New research just released by Capgemini/MIT reveals that two-thirds of global enterprise companies are failing to evolve into digital enterprises. According to the report, people and culture are the biggest barriers to digital transformation.

I totally agree.

While ineffective IT is also blamed, I think the term needs to be revised to “disruptive IT,” as the problem really stems from the issue that slick marketers have brainwashed senior execs into thinking that the path to digital transformation is a disruptive, revolutionary path, rather than an evolutionary process.

If the IT marketing people are to be believed, senior execs need to rip out their existing mission-critical tools like email and documents, and replace them with relatively unproven technologies such as blogs, wikis, and allied next-generation tools.

This is not digital transformation, but digital disruption, and it only serves to alienate managers and their staff, as this notion of upheaval is enough to scare off all but the most adventurous CIOs.

And, the larger the company, the more there is to lose.

Expecting workers, managers, and organizations to make significant changes in the way they work is a big risk, because people are reluctant to change. In the history of innovation, the “revolutionary” approach often fails, because it doesn’t take the human factor into account.