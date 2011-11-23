Nokia Siemens Networks To Cut 17,000 Jobs, Phone Hacking Forces James Murdoch To Step Down, China As Biggest Smartphone Market

Nokia Siemens Networks To Cut 17,000 Jobs . Nokia Siemens Networks has announced restructuring plans that will cut 17,000 jobs globally by the end of 2013. In a press release, the company explained that they would shift their focus to mobile broadband and mobile services. —NS

James Murdoch Steps Down From U.K. Newspaper Boards In Hacking Scandal. James Murdoch, son of news media oligarch Rupert Murdoch, has just stepped down from the boards of U.K. newspapers The Times and The Sun. The move comes as the ongoing phone hacking scandal unravels in the U.K. and overseas, and effectively removes Murdoch from control of the British version of News Corp. –KE

–Updated 8:45 a.m. EST

Lovefilm Buys Netflix Ad Space. With Netflix approaching its 2012 U.K. launch date, U.K. movie streaming service Lovefilm is fighting back. It just bought keyword ads on Google, deployed when someone searches for “Netflix” on the search engine. —NS

China Becomes World’s Largest Smartphone Market. In this third quarter, smartphone makers shipped 24 million units to China and only 23 million to the U.S., letting the Asian country overtake the U.S. as the world’s largest smartphone market. Over those months, shipment rates have grown by 58% to China and dropped 7% in the U.S., the BBC reports. —NS

A pre-Thanksgiving Google Doodle celebrates the Hand Turkey.