Work Smart: How To Find Your Sweet Spot

The greatest achievements happen in the overlap of three things: Your

genuine interests, skills, and opportunities. To find success, work within your overlap.

Imagine a Venn diagram of three overlapping circles, one for your genuine interests, one for your skills, and one for the stream of opportunities available to you. Just two overlaps won’t do it–a love for basketball and a connection to an NBA scout isn’t enough–you’ve got to find your trifecta. I explain how to identify all three overlaps, and how to find your sweet spot.

Scott is the author of the national best-selling book Making Ideas Happen and CEO of Behance, a company that develops products and services for creative industries. Behance’s products include the Behance Network, the world’s leading platform for creative professionals to showcase their work, and The 99%, a think tank and annual conference focused on leadership and execution in the creative world.

Get more Work Smart.