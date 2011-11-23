For Video Game Makers, Playing The Competition Is A Heroic Task

For most executives, sizing up the competition means reading white papers or paying researchers to conduct market analyses. But when your industry is video gaming, knowing thy enemy means a whole lot of play time.

Sounds like the greatest gig in the world, you say? Consider this: Playing a single game to completion can take up to 100 hours. And in this particularly crowded holiday season there are around a dozen AAA titles stacked up–that means setting aside weeks to get through them all, while still holding down a regular job. What’s a gaming professional to do? We asked industry execs and game creators for their strategies on powering through a tower of video games.

Few execs I talked to are as ruthless as SCEA’s senior vice president of product development Scott Rohde; he has a 15-minute test. “If I’m not completely reeled in within 15 minutes, it’s onto the next game in my endless stack,” he said.

More often they use a chronological tactic, similar to that of EA Games executive vice president Patrick Soderlund. “I have gone in the order of release: I started playing Batman: Arkham City, then went on to Uncharted 3–I haven’t started playing Modern Warfare 3 yet.” Others, like Assassin’s Creed Revelations‘s Creative Director Alex Amancio, play them all simultaneously. “I have four of them right now that I am trying to timeshare: Battlefield 3, Batman: Arkham City, Dark Souls, and I just got Skyrim,” he said. “It’s going to be a very interesting and time-consuming holiday.”

John Koller, Director Hardware Marketing at Sony Computer Entertainment America (SCEA), is planning to blast his way through Battlefield 3 with the help of numerous energy drinks. “I am drinking an espresso right now,” he said. “For me personally, there are certain games that I have to sit down and play all the way through… I will need to take a few days off to get through all that.”

Days off are not an option for everyone. Which is why Dan Ayoub, executive producer for Microsoft’s Halo: Anniversary, is playing at work. “The best strategy I have come up is bringing my Xbox to work and try to play over lunch to catch up,” he said.

Brian Fleming, Managing partner at Sucker Punch, developers of the Sly Cooper series, prefers to get twitchy-fingered after breakfast. “I actually just started carving out the first hour of my day to play all the games that have been stacking up,” he said. “It’s pretty quiet around the office about that time, so it’s a great way to start my day inspired.”