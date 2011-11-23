Gratitude As A Business Strategy

Fast Company wants you to have your best year yet in 2012; click for more advice and tips on how to work smarter, manage your career, and lead a more meaningful life.

Most of us are fantastic complainers. When someone doesn’t meet our expectations, we let them know. We may even let their boss or mother know.

There’s nothing wrong with expecting excellence, and taking steps to get it. The problem is, we tend to take excellence–and thoughtfulness, and kindness, and joyfulness–for granted.

When things go as we expect, we don’t even notice or acknowledge it. Dennis Prager refers to this as the “broken tile” syndrome: look at a ceiling with one broken tile, and where is your eye naturally drawn? To the broken tile, of course. Not to the hundreds of whole ones.

Most people return small favors, acknowledge medium ones and repay greater ones – with ingratitude.

–Benjamin Franklin Feeling gratitude and not expressing it is like wrapping a present and not giving it.

–William Arthur Ward Feeling grateful or appreciative of someone or something in your life actually attracts more of the things that you appreciate and value into your life.

–Christiane Northrup If the only prayer you ever say in your entire life is “thank you,” it will be enough.

–Meister Eckhart

To see if this is true for you, think for a moment about your many contributions to the people around you. Do you get thanked enough for them? Does the gratitude-to-criticism ratio you experience feel right to you?

Gratitude Deficit Disorder: A Global Epidemic

Almost everyone I know, from pastors to parents, from cashiers to carpet cleaners, from architects to accountants, suffers from GDD: Gratitude Deficit Disorder. Despite all our good intentions and actions, we receive much more flak than gratitude. We are hungry for genuine appreciation and thanks. We want to know that we matter, that our efforts are making the world a better place.