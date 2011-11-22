Microsoft Buys VideoSurf, “4.74 Degrees” Between Any Two Facebook Users, HTC Is Building Facebook’s “Buffy” Phone

Microsoft Buys Search Firm VideoSurf . Microsoft has announced that they have acquired the tech company VideoSurf Inc. The company’s technology allows the ability to search for content inside videos, down to single frames. Microsoft stated that this tech will be integrated into its online service Xbox Live; a new update to Xbox Live’s dashboard that is coming December 6 puts more emphasis on search–using Bing to search and Kinect’s voice to search Xbox contents and possible digital purchases. The update also contains expanded entertainment options, including additional streaming video from HBO Go, Comcast, Verizon FiOS, and others. While the VideoSurf technology will not be in the new update, the search tech fits perfectly for the new features the Xbox Live update emphasizes and will likely be integrated sooner than later. —KO

“4.74 Degrees” Separate Any Two Facebook Users . Facebook and University of Milan researchers studied 69 billion friendships among 721 million Facebook uses and have shown that the average number of acquaintances separating any two people in the world is 4.74. If they use Facebook, that is. That’s 1.26 people less than the first estimate of human connectedness made in the early 1960s by social psychologist Stanley Milgram, who came up with the oft-quoted 6 degrees of separation figure. —NS

HTC Is Making The Facebook Phone. The long-rumored “Facebook phone” is finally looking real, according to a report from AllThingsD. Facebook has picked HTC to manufacture the device, which goes under the codename “Buffy.” It will run the Android OS, with Facebook compatibility deeply integrated in. Facebook considered Samsung as a manufacturer, but picked HTC in the end, AllThingsD found. —NS

Hackers Targeted Accounts, AT&T Admits. In an email to customers, AT&T revealed that they’d detected a hack attempt which tried to gain access to customers’ online account details. The hack was unsuccessful, and customer details remained safe, they explained, with less than 1% of users affected, Bloomberg reports. —NS

