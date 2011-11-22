Helping Your Employees Find Their “Flow”

We all know the saying “If you want something done, give it to a busy person.” It’s sound advice–but it’s also a dangerous habit unless you step back occasionally to see what impact it might be having on the busy person’s experience at work. For most managers, having a “go to” person is a great asset, but make sure you don’t overdo it by going to the same person again and again.

This is a dilemma for most managers. It’s only natural to assign tasks to the most accomplished people on your team. And while that might make sense if the only goal of a manager were to get things done, one of the things we’ve stressed in this column is that the real goal of leadership is to get things done while creating an environment that is engaging and encourages long-term growth.

To be successful as a leader, you have to balance a short-term need for immediate results with a long-term view for growth and development of your people.

Finding the perfect balance

In the book Flow: The Psychology of Optimal Experience, author Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi highlights the importance of finding the right balance.

He uses the term “flow” to describe the mental state where a person is fully immersed in an activity, performing at his or her best, and feeling energized throughout the process. One of the keys to achieving this state is finding the perfect balance between challenge and skill on one axis and anxiety versus boredom on the other.