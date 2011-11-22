What Were They Thinking? Swoops, Hershey’s Chocolate Oops

Americans love their chocolate, treating their sweet tooth to roughly 10-12 pounds of sweet cocoa bliss apiece each year. So when Hershey’s introduced Swoops in 2003, it was no surprise that everyone wanted to try a box.

Swoops were slices of chocolate shaped and sized like Pringles chip and flavored like your favorite Hershey’s candy bars–Hershey’s Milk Chocolate, Reese’s, York Peppermint Pattie, Almond Joy, White Chocolate Reese’s, and toffee and almond, as well as limited edition varieties like white chocolate peppermint (available around Christmas), special dark with almonds, and strawberries & creme.

Its unique curvy shape promised an “indulgent, mouth-melting experience.” But all good–or not so good–things must come to an end, and Swoops became an oops and was discontinued in August 2006.

Where They Went Wrong

Product: Although the wave shape was interesting and definitely different for this category, it didn’t really have a purpose other than just being different. We assumed that the chocolate wrapped around a potato chip–why else would it have this distinct shape? But there was no surprise contained inside, not even a middle layer of peanut butter or peppermint to delight us. Bottom line, it was just flavored chocolate that didn’t even resemble the namesakes for which the flavors were named.

Shape: Apparently Hershey’s actually felt there was a benefit to this shape. The chip conformed to the roof of the mouth for a slow, chocolate-melt experience, if you happen to like that. But the shape also implied the way we would eat Swoops–fast and furious, like the mindless munching of potato chips. With only 6 slices to each individual container, we were left unsatisfied and wanting more.

Packaging: Each 3.78 oz. box of Hershey’s Swoops retailed for $1.79. The carton opened to reveal three individually sealed cups (1.26 oz. each), with each cup containing 6 slices of chocolate. That adds up to an awful lot of excess packaging for 18 slices of chocolate. Plus, if you did the calculations, you’d realize that you could buy 3 chocolate bars for about the same price, enjoy more chocolate, and throw out less packaging.