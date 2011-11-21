Inside The Papal iPad, Reid Hoffman Expects Facebook IPO In Early 2012, iPad Magazine Readers Want More

Ebay Buys Hunch . For a figure rumored to reach $80 million, eBay has just announced it’s acquiring Hunch . Hunch’s “technology talent” and its “deep expertise in areas like machine learning, data mining and predictive modeling” will be used to boost eBay’s shopping experience, the press release reveals. –KE

–Updated 11:45 a.m. EST

Pope To Light World’s Largest Christmas Tree Via iPad. The world’s largest electronic Christmas tree will be lit by Pope Benedict XVI on December 7 via a special iPad app. Pope Benedict will light the electronic tree, located in the Italian town of Gubbio, remotely from the Vatican. Also on the agenda? A video greeting for the townspeople of Gubbio… delivered via iPad. —NU

–Updated 10:15 a.m. EST

France To Tax Internet Use And Give To Art. A new tax is France will charge Internet service providers a fee to access the Internet. The powers that be will channel those funds toward the Centre National de la Musique, to help pay for music and cultural events. —NS

–Updated 7:40 a.m. EST