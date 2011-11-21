Advertising Pioneers CP+B and Hyper Island Hawk World Peace

Can a group of people typically associated with stoking our consumerist urges achieve a plan for world peace?

In 72 hours?

Since Wednesday, November 16th, global ad agency CP+B and Swedish new media school Hyper Island have been working together on the 72 Hours For Peace project. This collaborative effort aspires to no less than peace on Earth but does so in a practical manner: by creating the world’s largest creative commons database of ideas for how to end all major conflict.

Initially, Hyper Island simply wanted to hire CP+B to come teach one of their Master Classes–three-day intensives that cover forward-thinking lessons on interactive and digital communication. The agency agreed to teach a crash course, but Hyper Island also got a lot more than it bargained for. Instead of talking about changing brands, CP+B decided to use the opportunity to apply its creative problem-solving process to changing the world.

“When you get a creative brief, there’s always a problem you need to solve,” says Gustav Martner, an executive creative director at the European arm of the agency. “It’s always the same process, whether it’s big or small.” In this case, the scope of the problem is decidedly big. The 72-hour project looks at the idea of peace as the ultimate “impossible brief.”

The three-day event was broken down into separate curriculums for each day, mimicking the way creatives at CP+B attack a new assignment. The first day, the event kicked off with a briefing session. After receiving the parameters of the assignment–which in this case resembled that of a superhero’s–the students were then separated into 60 groups of 5-6 people. From there, they were charged with developing ideas for potential solutions into short, concise paragraphs. These ideas were then pored over and written up like press releases. Next, the agency creatives held feedback conferences for fine-tuning.