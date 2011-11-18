Skype’s Special Delivery For Active Duty Dads

When a spouse goes off to war, it’s hard for families to cope. However, being on the other side of the globe does not mean that a family cannot be together at childbirth. Troops have increasingly been using Skype to watch overseas births. Thanks to the portability of modern iPads and smartphones, and quiet promotional efforts by both hospitals and the Defense Department, the practice has been becoming much more common.

At one remote Afghan airbase, members of the 445th Combat Communications Squadron set up a secure system for watching childbirths. Using a CheetahNet mesh network in order to receive high-speed Internet access, one of Shindand Airbase’s computers was then dedicated for Skype use and placed in a private area. Meanwhile, laptop computers or smartphones back in the States filmed the birth. While the troops might be stationed in Afghanistan, they can at least be there for the birth of their child.

The Defense Department has made a promotional video where troops from the 445th discuss being able to watch childbirths via Skype.

While the Defense Department is actively informing troops of how they can participate in the birth of their children, individual servicemen have been using Skype on their own initiative for some time. Joshua Sanchez, stationed in Afghanistan, was able to watch the birth of his first child via Skype. Sanchez arranged to borrow a computer and use the Skype account of a civilian contractor working alongside his unit in Afghanistan, while his girlfriend Monica Leal bought an iPad with her to the hospital in Seguin, Texas where she was giving birth.