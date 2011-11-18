Infographic Of The Day: The Rebirth Of Apple’s Product Strategy

People often talk about Apple’s rebirth under Steve Jobs as if it were purely a matter of design innovation and brilliant products. (I know: We’re guilty of this too.) But the fact is that the Second Coming of Jobs owed a large part of its success to some pretty savvy corporate strategy.

A perfect illustration of this comes thanks to Pop Chart Lab’s newest poster, “The Insanely Great History of Macintosh.” Look closely, and you can actually see three distinct phases of Apple’s overall product strategy.

The first phase, of course, is quite simple. In creating a computer for the masses, Apple really focused on a couple of products: The Macintosh and the Apple II. Which is to say, its offerings were, above all else, simple and clear:

Apple was quickly superseded by IBM at the time. But its brand remained fairly clear and distinct throughout–in no small part because its product line was so simple. It’s easy to brand a company when they only make a couple of things.

Compare that to what happened during Apple’s darkest days. At the time, Dell and Gateway and IBM were all flooding the market with overwhelming amounts of options. The business strategy behind that was hard to argue against: Each of these companies sought greater market share by offering enough products to fit every conceivable consumer.