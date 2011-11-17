Martin Scorsese On Tony Hunter

Long past his heyday, song-and-dance man Hunter pairs up with a modern ballerina and an avant-garde director to put on a career-saving show. When the concoction falls flat out of town, all of Hunter’s show-biz know-how–not to mention money and heart–is called on.



“It’s my favorite

Minnelli musical. I first

saw it when I was 11, and

I didn’t understand the power of casting the postwar Astaire in that role.

After the war, what are

you going to do with Tony Hunter, what are you going to do with Fred Astaire?

He is Tony Hunter.”