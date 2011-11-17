advertisement
Martin Scorsese On John Cassavetes

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

“Cassavetes wiped away the old vocabulary
of doing films. A lot of this came from his New York
actors, the street-life sound, and from the ability the new lightweight equipment gave the filmmaker. When I saw Shadows, with the camera right in that house giving such a direct communication with the human experience, with conflict and love and all of this, it was as if there were no camera there at all, as if you were living with these people. Once we saw that, we all realized that you can’t sit around and talk about making a film, you gotta just go do it. He
exemplifies independence: Don’t be taken in by them. Do what you feel, what you feel in your heart. Don’t be cut down. He was like an uncle in the way he talked to you about this.”

