Martin Scorsese On Robert Altman

“I saw M*A*S*H at a press screening. And

not knowing any sports stuff, this was the first

football game I kind of got. Altman developed this style that came out of his life, and it was so unique and so original I can’t really do it justice. He was an

innovator of overlapping sound, of course. But he had a uniquely American sensibility and artistic vision. If you could tune in to it and hang on, you could go with him on a great ride through life. The great thing whether he was lauded or hated by the critics, nothing stopped him. And the films were personal and not like any other films right to the very end.”