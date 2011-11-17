Martin Scorsese On Michael Powell And Emeric Pressburger

“I first saw The Red Shoes when I was 9 or 10. The powerful story, the richness of the color

affected me very much.

I was taken with the archness of their approach. They took enormous care with every detail, and

they took a huge risk: This was the first time a narrative movie had stopped

for a 20-minute ballet

sequence. But it’s a film within a film, more cinema than dance. It’s as if you’re feeling and hearing what Moira Shearer feels and hears as she dances. It’s

like in Raging Bull where we shot the fight sequences inside the ring. Reality

gets stretched to a dream space; it’s a meditation within a film.”