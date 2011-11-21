Uncommon Sense Tips For Pitching Your Startup To Investors

The process for entrepreneurs and inventors pitching their business ideas and companies to potential investors for validation and money is like dating. It’s time-intensive, incredibly stressful, and an emotional roller coaster.

These tips will help prepare you to effectively present your case to potential investors and increase your chance for success.

Look for a partner with value.



While potential investors might put you through the ringer to ensure you can clearly and concisely articulate and define your valuation proposition, your financial needs, and the market need for your product, I recommend you start the process by setting realistic expectations. Presupposing you nail the above, you should fully expect to be rejected, and often. The reality of getting venture capital money is that, unless you’re perceived as the next Facebook, you’ll likely have to speak with many venture firms before you happen upon the one or two for whom your idea really resonates. The bottom line is that raising venture capital, for most startups, is difficult.

If you can, try to identify potential venture partners who match your value system, have deep domain experience in your sector, and can help you fill in you and your company’s management experience gaps. Most venture firms still have money to invest (but just to be sure, you should ask them point blank) and money is indeed a commodity. But what you’d much prefer is a partnership with a venture team who can, and are willing to, truly help you realize your potential. Start the process by investing time in carefully researching the companies you want to invite in to talk about your business. Develop a list of criteria for selecting them, look at their portfolio and investment themes, and make sure you understand who you’re going to be sharing your opportunity with. Don’t waste your time or theirs by approaching firms that don’t invest in your space. Make a point of understanding the value they might bring to your venture in terms of the following, and give them a ranking based on your criteria:

How do they describe their values as a partnership?

What do they look for in partnering with startup or early-stage companies?

What experience and expertise do the partners you might work with have in your business sector or industry?

Have they themselves actually run a startup company? A venture-backed startup?

What is their track record of success with other companies in your space?

By all means, speak with the CEOs of the other companies in which they’ve invested to understand if they practice what they preach. All VCs (and entrepreneurs for that matter) have great things to say when things are going well, so make sure to ask specific questions about how the VCs conducted themselves and handled the situation when circumstances were going off the rails. Difficult events tend to reveal true character and capabilities, and those are the times you’ll most need a true partner–someone who will help solve the problem, not assign blame.

Get your head in the right place.