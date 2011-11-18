Should Entrepreneurs Buy Into The “Changing Pace” Of Innovation?

Much is made these days about the “pace of innovation.” Everything is moving faster. Supposedly. And entrepreneurs are under pressure like never before to move as quickly as possible. Right? Well, I would have to agree that a constant sense of urgency is an omnipresent feature of the high-tech entrepreneur’s life. And I don’t think anyone would argue against the notion that things move faster today than they did before the Internet.

But I think people often confuse the pace of innovation with the pace of change. What has clearly accelerated is the pace of change. Is this pace producing better stuff? Or just more stuff?

I think the pace of true standout innovation, innovation that is validated by sustained business success over time, is rarer than we think and doesn’t actually happen all that fast. Just because you’re doing things digitally, just because your production methodology changes, doesn’t mean you can skip taking the time to learn. In fact, looking for shortcuts almost always guarantees failure.

True innovation moves not at Internet speed, but at human speed. Until all new things are made by great sentient mind-machines of the sort found in the science fiction of Iain M. Banks, the pace of true innovation will stay at a human pace. Some of today’s most successful high-tech companies started quite small. But they either had patient investors or the leadership to inspire a lot of patience in their investors. Looking back, I think if I had been a little more patient I could have done some things I was not able to do. My personal interest has always been around really big projects and, in my eager youth, I underestimated how much actual time (not just resources) it takes to do things on a big scale. Patience. Understanding that excellence takes time. These are important things.

Few products are home runs. Betting it all on one mighty swing of the bat will almost always mean a strikeout. I would challenge young entrepreneurs who think they have conceived not just a better mousetrap, but a mousetrap so extraordinarily innovative that it will forever redefine mousetraps. Take a moment to identify any iconic product or service that was not preceded by numerous failed attempts to do the very same thing. Almost all “home runs” are hit after numerous times at bat and many strikeouts.

The question is, will your failure be the lesson that enables someone else to be successful or will you get the benefit of your failure? Apple’s iPod was not a new idea, it was an old idea beautifully executed (okay, “old” in Internet time). Google’s search advertising was not a new idea, it was Yahoo’s idea optimized by Google right over the top of Yahoo. Quality products or services that have lasting value generally have had a significant (human speed) time component behind them–launch, feedback loop, refine, feedback, iterate.