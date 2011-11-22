Getting Schooled On Starting A Business By DonorsChoose.org’s Charles Best

If you’ve never given money to a school using DonorsChoose.org , you should. Not because it’s the right thing to do, but because it’s a fun experience . You could give to a school in your hometown, or one teaching a topic you’re passionate about. Since over 170,000 teachers at 40% of the country’s schools have posted on the site, there’s almost no end to the fund-worthy projects you can find.

Given the organization’s success, it’s almost hard to believe that founder Charles Best, 35, started it inside the school where he was teaching. Students were staff members; the classroom was his office. And after a few years he was able to hire one colleague–while still teaching full time.

The big goal for 2012? Watch the video to find out what it is and how you can contribute.

