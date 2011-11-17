LinkedIn Cofounder Reid Hoffman In The U.K.: Silicon Valley Can Be Exported

For the fourth year in a row, LinkedIn cofounder and Greylock partner Reid Hoffman is co-leading “Silicon Valley Comes To The UK” (SVC2UK), a four-year-old program to inspire and foster high-tech entrepreneurship in Britain. Over the course of four days, about 30 Silicon Valley executives, founders, and investors are meeting with students, entrepreneurs, and British policymakers to share what they know and catalyze the kinds of networks that will lead to more high-growth startups in the U.K. and Europe.

Hoffman sat down with Fast Company to talk about why he carves time out of his packed schedule to try to build up a tech scene 5,000 miles away from home.

Fast Company: You’re a busy man. Why spend time on something like SVC2UK?

Reid Hoffman: We believe in spreading high-impact entrepreneurship and increasing the abilities for people anywhere in the world to start high-growth companies. There’s a fair amount of entrepreneurial spirit in Oxford, Cambridge, and London. We want to teach students about high-impact entrepreneurship and what’s possible with technology, to connect them with local entrepreneurs, CEOs, and founders, and to connect them with local investors.

Is there something about tech entrepreneurship in the U.K. that you’re particularly excited about?

Any place that has a good depth of technical universities and skills, and even a partial entrepreneurial culture, I tend to be very supportive of philosophically. What’s unique here is the U.K. is perhaps the central place where, if you were thinking about a capital of entrepreneurship that could go all across Europe, you’d basically come to London, Cambridge, and Oxford.