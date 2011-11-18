How Silence Changes The Communication Dynamic

Ever wonder what it would be like to remain quiet for an entire week? Not just less talking. I mean no talking. Total silence.

It’s a bit scary, no?

Well, I just completed such a week. I recently had throat surgery, and a week of total silence is what the doctor prescribed for convalescence. Problem is, besides being a big talker, I also do a lot of talking for a living, so this was doubly challenging.

But far from the week of self-imposed hell that I was expecting, I ended up learning a lot and, when it was all said and done, there were some clear takeaways that I would like to share.

The most striking observation I had is that when you can’t speak, people relate to you differently. Rather than the usual half-conscious attention that you usually get (or that I usually get), I found that people consistently paid full attention. You see, “speaking” entailed writing on a small whiteboard that I carried around. To hear the message, people had to read the message on the whiteboard. This took a lot more effort than conversation. It was actually refreshing to get people’s full attention for a change.

Meetings take on a completely different dynamic. Rather than the usual cacophony of everyone talking at once, if I had something to say, there would be a pause while I wrote out my message on the board, which would typically be read out loud by a colleague for everyone else who couldn’t read my handwriting. (I think the first grade teacher who gave me a penmanship award would have lost her teaching license if she were to see my script today…). The transmission of the information took more time, but was much more effective.