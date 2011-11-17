How Occupy Wall Street Protestors Could Hit The 1% Where It Actually Hurts

We live in the greatest country in the world, and Occupy Wall Street protestors are participating in one of our finest freedoms, the freedom of speech. I fully support their right to do that.

But I’d like to offer a little unsolicited advice to the protestors currently holding their ground in New York’s Zuccotti Park and elsewhere around the nation: Take all of this energy, time, and people power, and harness it to use in a way that WILL make a difference.

You need to hit the 1% where it hurts the most–their bank accounts. That will get their attention, especially if you are relentless in your efforts. Pooping in the park is not going to get anything done. Instead, deliver pizzas, babysit, get a job doing anything you can, and then use your money in the following ways:

Eat at locally owned restaurants, not at big chains.

Shop at locally owned grocery stores or farmers’ markets, not at big chains.

Stay out of Walmart, Target, and other big box stores. Pay a little extra and shop at your local mom and pop store.

Only buy what you can afford and quit running up credit card debt. Bankers live off of your interest.

Move your bank account, no matter the size, to a local bank or credit union.

Carpool, drive a hybrid, walk, ride your bike–anything you can do to that cuts back your gas consumption.

You get the idea. If you get your fellow protestors to participate in these monetary ways, your ranks will grow and you WILL make that difference. A huge difference.

Be smart, and use your super powers for good, not evil.

Dayna Steele is a business author, speaker and media strategist. She is apparently part of the 1% and supports the rights of the other 99% to protest–smartly. She hates camping. For more information, visit daynasteele.com.