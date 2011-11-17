Startup Vimessa Would Like You To Enjoy Video Messaging, Already

Vimessa , “unlike iMessage, FaceTime, MMS and other video message services,” works on “any mobile device and computer, including feature phones, smartphones and tablets” says the company. Short of the TV, that’s pretty much every communications device we all regularly use–and Vimessa’s careful to compare itself to the novel messaging tech being promoted by Apple in its recent devices (systems already championed for challenging the status quo). The firm is bargaining on a few big things: That many people will prefer to send a more personal video message than a text-based one, and the ability to send short video messages will draw more customers.

Video telephony has been around for decades, but has only become possible for the average consumer in serious numbers inside the last five or so years–as 3G cell phones became popular in Europe and Asia, mainly, and thanks to innovations like Skype’s video calling mode (the U.S. has seemingly lagged in the tech, which may explain why there was so much excitement and hype when Apple launched its FaceTime app to bring simple video calling to iPhones). But despite the ready tech, the phenomenon hasn’t taken off in the way early sci-fi predicted it would. As the Guardian argued back in 2007, despite the tech, the “cost and culture are putting people off talking face-to-face on the phone,” and though Deloitte’s early 2011 study predicted video calling will be “cheaper, better and more widely available than ever,” it’s not going to see “a boom in demand.”

Deloitte reported a 115% culmulative growth of video calling in the U.S., driven by 400 million new devices with the right cameras going on sale this year–but the fact that a 115% growth rate isn’t a “boom” tells you how few people are now regularly engaging in video chats.

And that’s where Vimessa enters the scene. Peter Clark, CEO and cofounder, says that his research confirms “consumers want video mesaging, but they don’t want it in the form-factor of a phone call–they want it in the form-factor of a text message. This makes a lot of sense if you look at all of the trends recently: everything is going asynchronos, so you can consume it later. Even IM is being replaced by Facebook messages.” His team then “puzzled over why this idea hadn’t been done before, and the reason is front-facing cameras [on phones] didn’t really exist, so you were either tethered to a computer or you couldn’t do it. It’s only with the iPhone 4 and the Nexus S and also Windows phones with front-facing cameras that this is possible.”

Vimessa works to let you send a video clip message to any phone number or email address, and it’s the first app to let you do this, Clark asserts. You don’t have to have the app installed to receive them–it works by routing around all the technological mismatches between phone and computer systems and even between phone formats, simply sending the recipient an SMS containing a URL to the video link. The link opens the phone’s browser, and the web page optimized for the mobile browser then is the front-end for the video. The same system also works to and from a desktop computer, because, as Clark notes “we viewed it as that we should just ‘remove the wiring’. The beauty of SMS is that is sends to every mobile device, as everyone has a phone number and everyone accepts SMS.”

In terms of use cases for the tech, the tight end uses actually appealed to Y Combinator, one of Vimessa’s backers, because “Y Combinator has lots of international members, with people in different countries, which exacerbates the time-zone situation.” The idea appealed to them directly, and Clark pointed out that “The number one YC device is to make something that delights millions of people, and if you can’t do that then delight a smaller amount of people. But don’t ever be in the grey–don’t ever be just good for everyone. Blow someone’s socks off.”

This cross-time zone business-appealing aspect drives the company’s freemium model. “One of the problems of business travel is that you normally have a number of SIM cards rustling around in your wallet, and it becomes really annoying for [everyone else] to work out what phone number you’re on. So for a small amount–$5 or $10 per month–you have a Pro account on Vimessa which lets you tie all of your phone numbers into one account. So if anyone sends you a message on any of your phone numbers, it goes to your device,” says Clark.