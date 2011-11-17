LinkedIn’s Reid Hoffman Aims To Accelerate England’s Startup Scene, Bomb Scare Be Damned

Whether the magic of Silicon Valley can be exported to tech clusters elsewhere is a perennial subject of debate. Nevertheless, a group of Bay Area entrepreneurs and investors are in England this week to do their best to share their knowledge and try to jump-start the tech scene in the U.K., while negotiating the perils of a bomb scare (more on that later).

Led by LinkedIn cofounder Reid Hoffman and Sherry Coutu, a Cambridge-based investor associated with NESTA, a British innovation organization, Silicon Valley Comes To The UK is a weeklong series of panels and conferences, meetings with British policymakers, and workshops with European tech CEOs entrepreneurs.

“Any place that has a good depth of technical universities and skills,

and even a partial entrepreneurial culture, I tend to be very supportive

of philosophically,” Hoffman tells Fast Company. And if you

wanted to pick a place that could be the capital for tech

entrepreneurship across Europe, he says, “you’d basically come to

London, Cambridge, and Oxford.”

“We’re trying to create an ecosystem that allows us to have more £1 billion companies,” Coutu (pictured above) says.

It’s also an opportunity for the Silicon Valley folks to get a glimpse at some of Europe’s top startup talent. One delegate said he was already trying to close a deal with a German entrepreneur he re-connected with at a dinner on the first night of the trip.

“There are smart and interesting entrepreneurs around the world,” says August Capital’s David Hornik, a SVC2UK participant. “But having real relationships with them is challenging. This is one of the few programs where, over a short period of time, you meet a range of people.”