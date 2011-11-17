Yelp’s $100M IPO, Defense Dept.’s Superweapon, Samsung Ban-Dodging Galaxy Tab 10.1n

Yelp Preps For $100 Million IPO . Yelp , the website where anyone can review practically anything, is going public. It’s already grabbed $58.4 million in net revenue in the first three quarters of 2011, a $25.9 million increase over the previous year, according to Yelp’s S-1 filing . It blew those revenues on marketing, though, and posted a $7.4 million operating loss as of Sept. 30. To grow value, the company will have to expand domestically and internationally, maintain a flow of “meaningful and reliable reviews,” and earn lots of dollars on its mobile offerings, according to filing documents. —TG

Digital Video Race Heats Up In The U.K. Roku, the streaming box that funnels everything from Amazon movies to Netflix into televisions in the U.S., has announced that it will set up shop in Canada and the U.K. in 2012. Lovefilm, the U.K.-based video streaming service, revealed today that it’s signed a contract with Warner Bros. This follows after Netflix has announced a string of new content collaborations for the U.K. with studios like MGM, Miramax, and Lionsgate U.K. —NS

Defense Department Tests Superweapon. The U.S. Army conducted the first test flight of their new experimental Advanced Hypersonic Weapon (AHW) concept today at 6:30 a.m. EST. Once the project is completed, the Army will be able to deliver a precision conventional weapon attack anywhere in the world within an hour of launch. An AHW glider was launched at a Hawaiian facility and landed at the Kwajalein Atoll in the Pacific Ocean. The test launch, which is similar to an ICBM with a non-nuclear payload, was held shortly after the United States announced greater military cooperation wtih Australia. —NU

–Updated 10:00 a.m. EST

Samsung To Dodge Tablet Ban With Galaxy Tab 10.1n. Samsung is bouncing back from the sales bans on its Galaxy Tab 10.1 in Germany and Australia by launching a new version of the tablet, modified to set it apart from the iPad. The new version, 10.1n has a prominent metal band around the perimeter, and is expected to launch this week in Germany. Apple, which won the bans in Germany and (until a longer hearing) in Australia, could seek another injunction. —NS

–Updated 7:00 a.m. EST