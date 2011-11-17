Amazon’s Kindle Fire: A Mega, Meta Mash-Up Of Reviews

Kindle Fire reviews run hot and cold from those who pre-ordered it, too. “I want to love it, I really do. But I can’t, wrote one Amazon customer. “I like the size of it, and the display is clear, but it’s not e-ink, so it’s definitely not going to be a primary e-reader–the sounds are lame, and the tactile ergonomics are erratic and unreliable, which is just not OK,” wrote another. Others complained that the Fire “IS REALLY BUGGY. I couldn’t get through 3 chapters this morning without the device force-closing at least a dozen times” and disliked “having to press icons or buttons multiple times to get the device to do something.” One guy said “it disappointed me more than I would have imagined.”

Nevertheless, 5-star reviews outpace 1-star reviews five-to-one. “This is a stunning personal media consumption device,” boasted one Fire fanboy. Others said, “The Fire is svelte, sharp, crystaline, beautiful,” “gorgeous, it’s sharp, and it’s tied automatically to your Amazon account.” “It’s exactly what I wanted and by that I mean it’s great for surfing the Internet, checking email, reading books, magazines, and comics, and playing the occasional game.” “Amazon could have charged a lot more for this INCREDIBLE piece of technology.”

Summed up one satisfied customer: “It is not an iPad. But neither is my coffee maker.”

[Image: Flickr user john curley]

Adam L. Penenberg is a journalism professor at NYU and a contributing writer to Fast Company. Follow him on Twitter: @penenberg.