The Rapid Video-Gamification Of Business

The waiting-room seats at LaGuardia Airport are filling by the minute with businesspeople heading home after a day of meetings in New York. I’ve been watching for an hour, having arrived early for a flight to Australia. One of the reasons I’m early is that my kids were so enamored with playing a Backyardigans video game that the usual 30-minute goodbye shrunk to just a few minutes.

As I wait here, thinking about that video game and about some amazing companies I’ve studied this week and leaders I’ve interviewed, it suddenly emerges so clearly: business is becoming a video game.

I’ve been intrigued with the idea for years now. By buying the right call and put options, a derivatives trader can simulate the payoff of owning a diamond mine within a few minutes, then dismantle this virtual business just as fast when the tide turns. Why can’t we do the same with products that are not traded on commodity markets, like dolls or sneakers or those giant cellophane suitcase wrappers they hawk in front of airport check-in counters?

Business is becoming a video game faster than you might imagine. Consider two companies making it happen: Autodesk and Aquire.

Autodesk is a once super-specialized software company that offers AutoCAD, a high-end tool used by engineers and architects to describe 3D environments digitally. Last week in San Francisco I got a chance to visit Autodesk’s offices and what I glimpsed there was awe-worthy.

I first used AutoCAD as a mechanical engineering student 20 years ago. It was clunky and complicated. But AutoCAD has changed. A version of the software has now become the number one film animation program – every movie nominated for an Oscar in film animation in the past 10 years has used the software. Designers are using it to convert impossible visions for electric guitars, watches, and even stained glass for churches into reality.