Instead Of Whining About The Skills Gap, Use Training To Close It

It is a tragic irony that there are over 3 million open jobs in the U.S. economy today, while over 14 million Americans remain unemployed. Incredibly, a majority of U.S. companies recently surveyed complain that they can’t find qualified people to fill their open roles.

Economists cite several market factors that contribute to this fundamental mismatch of employer needs to applicant skills, but none of them can be quickly reversed. The only effective short-term solution is for companies to stop complaining (and outsourcing) and start training–accept that they themselves need to hire and train partially qualified applicants to become fully qualified, productive employees.

Amidst one of the greatest job crises in recent history, employers are turning away job seekers willing and able to work because they don’t have the exact skills to match their openings. And waiting for those perfect candidates is holding employers back: 52% of organizations recently surveyed by staffing firm ManpowerGroup are having trouble filling positions, and a recent Kauffman Foundation poll of entrepreneurs found that for 40% of those surveyed, “finding qualified people is the biggest obstacle standing in the way of continued growth.”

The recent hiring experience of Cleveland-based Ben Venue Laboratories, which makes drugs for pharmaceutical companies, is a stark example. The New York Times recently reported that the firm reviewed 3,600 job applications this year but found that most candidates lacked appropriate math and communication skills. The company ultimately hired just 47 people for 100 highly coveted manufacturing jobs paying $31,000 a year. With nearly 10% unemployment in the Cleveland area, that’s tragic.

How do we bridge the gap?

In the long term, changes to our national education system could help close this gap. But the fixes currently proposed–improved math and science curriculums, increasing high school vocational training, focused technology skill development to prepare for higher-level and remote work, etc.–will only be effective in improving the talent pool years down the road and, in some cases, decades, from now. For companies that need to successfully compete and grow now, this does no good. They need to help themselves.