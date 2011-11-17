Kindle Fire Vs. Nook Tablet: “Choice” And Trash Talk

Barnes & Noble CEO William Lynch has called Amazon’s Kindle Fire a “deficient” media tablet. He referred to it as a “vending machine for Amazon’s services,” a device aimed to “lock consumers into [Amazon’s] ecosystem.” Barnes & Noble’s Nook Tablet, on the other hand, gives users choice and provides a much more “open” experience.

That may be one of the Nook Tablet’s most significant selling points, according to Lynch, but it remains to be seen if consumers will buy into it this holiday season. Barnes & Noble has tried to paint Amazon’s ecosystem as a walled garden, selfishly designed to sell only Amazon content and media. Yet in comparing the two devices, it’s difficult to understand why the Nook Tablet is all about choice, whereas the Kindle Fire is all about Amazon.

“I think it’s really all about giving consumers choice rather than specific apps,” says Claudia Romanini, director of developer relations at Barnes & Noble, when asked what apps would attract consumers to the Nook Tablet over the Kindle Fire. “We have checked all the boxes of all the apps [users] have told us they want. It’s about giving them choice and range. What we mean in terms of choice is that we don’t lock a customer into a service and say, ‘This is the way you’re going to get to your media.'”

The implication here is that Amazon does not give users “choice,” a word Romanini repeated a half-dozen times during our interview; rather, it aims to “lock consumers into Amazon’s ecosystem,” as Lynch said. What’s the difference? As Romanini pointed out to me, it means that, “We give [consumers] Netflix and Hulu and let them choose.”

The idea is that Amazon, on the other hand, wouldn’t let users choose between Netflix and Hulu because it wants its customers streaming movies and TV shows through Amazon’s services, whether via a Prime subscription or Instant Video. It’s an example Lynch echoed on stage when he boasted the Nook Tablet would have Netflix, Hulu Plus, and Pandora, giving users a wide range of choices for media services. “We…[have] said we’re going to be much more open [than Amazon], and partner with the world’s most popular media services like Netflix,” Lynch said.

There’s just one problem: Kindle Fire users have access to Netflix. And Hulu Plus. And Pandora. In fact, I’ve been playing with the Kindle Fire since it came out, and it’s hard to determine what apps the Nook Tablet has that the Kindle Fire doesn’t. Romanini says Nook Tablet users would especially appreciate gaming on the device–it’s why she said the company made sure to have Angry Birds and Scrabble ready at launch of the Nook Tablet. But punch open the Kindle Fire’s app store, and you’ll find both apps available in the gaming section.