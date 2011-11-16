Benetton Courts Controversy With World Leader Lip-Locks

If you’ve ever wondered what it might look like to see Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tenderly kissing Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas–and who hasn’t?–wonder no more. With its latest ad campaign, Benetton is courting controversy once again by prominently featuring images of world leaders sharing intimate moments. (Don’t worry, there’s no tongue.)

Benetton’s lofty new initiative, “Unhate,” launches today and is an amplified version of the same tolerance message the company has publicly espoused since at least the 1980s, when ethnically harmonious bands of young models gathered together in ads, which became pop-cultural shorthand for diversity. (As in, “Yeah, that pre-school in the East Village/Silver Lake looks like a Benetton ad!”)

And it wouldn’t be complete without some righteous indignation. Right on cue, a spokesperson representing Pope Benedict XVI asked to recall a version of the ad showing his holiness kissing Ahmed Mohamed el-Tayeb, the head of the Al-Azhar mosque in Cairo. “This is a grave lack of respect for the pope, an offense against the sentiments of the faithful and a clear example of how advertising can violate elementary rules for people in order to attract attention through provocation,” a Vatican official said on Wednesday.

[See more images from the campaign at Co.Exist]

On its Facebook page, Benetton gave its official response: “We reiterate that the meaning of this campaign is exclusively to combat the culture of hatred in all its forms. We are therefore sorry that the use of the image of the Pope and the Imam has so offended the sentiments of the faithful. In corroboration of our intentions, we have decided, with immediate effect, to withdraw this image from every publication.” There are more elements to the campaign than just the ad, though.