Beyond Vineyards And Yachts: Prudential Shoots For A Clearer Picture Of Retirement

Even financial companies have to admit that selling retirement services with images of silver foxes tending their vines and chino’d couples on safari is harder to do these days with a straight face. Sixty-five is becoming the new 45, after all. And retirement comes with a whole new set of assumptions and concerns.

Add to this leaner economic times and widespread distrust in financial institutions, and selling retirement planning acquires yet another new wrinkle. All of which has led Prudential to take a new, real-people focused tack in its latest ad campaign.

“Some deals look too good to be true,” says Kevin Brady, Group Creative Director at New York-based agency, Droga5. “There might have been a time when people believed too-good-to-be-true, but not anymore.” To combat an epidemic of disbelief in a time when more people are retiring than ever before in history, Droga5 created a new campaign steeped in reality: real people telling real stories about retirement. The results are part of an initiative called “Day One.”

After doing its ad work in-house for years, Prudential tapped hotshop Droga5 in 2010 to ramp up its corporate branding efforts. When the retirement brief came around, the agency team determined that the best way to find out what retirement actually looks like right now was to hear from the retirees themselves. Recent Prudential ads have dropped statistics on the topic, but this latest campaign takes a closer look at a sampling of some of the real, live people behind those numbers. Some of those featured in the commercial are prepared for retirement–some are not. “Prudential was not afraid of reality,” Brady says.