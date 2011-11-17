David Burstein’s Very Busy (And Very Successful) Year Off Between High School And College

David Burstein’s Generation 18 is evidence of how much can be achieved with a well-told story.

It began as a documentary film project about the political process and grew into a not-for-profit venture to register and mobilize young voters for the 2008 election. He took a year off between high school and college to grow the organization, produce a public serve get-out-the vote series starring Olivia Wilde and other celebs, and conduct policy forums with congressional candidates. In the end, his organization hosted over 1,000 events in 35 states and registered some 25,000 new voters. Now 22 years old, Burstein is gearing up for the 2012 elections with a new film and a campus tour. This is his story.

