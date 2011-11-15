2012 Will Be The Year NFC Breaks Big–Just Not In The U.S.

There’s been much said about the future of near field communications technology (NFC) and how it may revolutionize payment technology and the ways we interact with our environment. But if you draw together threads from several pieces of news, along with insight from players in the game, you will likely conclude that 2012 will be the year that NFC breaks big. Well, everywhere other than the U.S., at least. Why is that?

Tagstand is a newish company, partly funded by Paul Graham’s Y Combinator investment, that was set up to exploit different aspects of the boom in NFC. The company’s website notes: “We noticed one huge problem: buying NFC tags on the Internet is complicated. So we made it easy; we now sell NFC stickers and help you use them.” Having established a foothold in the market, Tagstand then expanded its offering based on requests from customers asking for “some basic features–features we’ve aggregated into a platform called Tagstand Manager.”

Tagstand cofounder Kulveer Taggar tells us that, “The hunch was right–there were a lot of people that wanted something like Tagstand. I remember when we first launched the store, we’d get like an order a day and then there’d be a day here or there where there’d be no orders. Then we’d get really excited at a consecutive streak and now we get multiple orders per day for hundreds of dollars’ worth of NFC tags at a time. We can barely keep up with it. In the space of four or five months we’ve seen the environment change.”

Then customers started to ask if Tagstand could program the tags to make them easier to use, which lead to Tagstand Manager–which works a lot like a QR code system does: Scanning the tag takes the user to a custom shortened URL, which then links to the intended content or service (programmable by the customer via a web interface). In this regard, Tagstand is an end-to-end NFC service company.

“The big order we got,” Taggar says, “was basically in India. It was funny–we never really knew who the client was. But then we worked out that it was Nokia. Nokia in India are pushing their NFC brands heavily, they’re trying to gain marketshare in smartphones, and notably they still dominate–especially in low-end markets–in India. They hired the biggest Indian movie star, Shah Rukh Khan, he’s a brand ambassador and he did this little press conference where he was demoing NFC and I was shocked: He’s educating the Indian population about what this tech is.”

Taggar continues: “[Nokia was] working with an Indian company that then reached out to us. We power NFC displays in their priority partner retail stores. It’s the largest NFC tag deployment in the world: There’s 20,000 micro-locations, in tens of cities and hundreds of stores all across the country.”