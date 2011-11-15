Yahoo Mail Launches In Arabic, DOJ Claims Lying Online Is Illegal, NYPD Clears Out Zuccotti Park

Yahoo Mail Launches in Arabic . Yahoo Maktoob, Yahoo’s Middle Eastern arm, launched an all-Arabic edition of Yahoo Mail on Monday. While Yahoo Maktoob has offered Arabic-language email services for quite some time, this is the first time that Yahoo’s new email interface has been ported into Arabic. —NU

Justice Dept.: Lying Online Is Illegal. The Department of Justice issued a statement today that argues they have the right to prosecute violation of website Terms of Service agreements. According to the DoJ, the cyberbullying-inspired Computer Fraud and Abuse act enables them to go after the operators of fraudulent Facebook and Match.com profiles. Legal scholars are divided on whether the provisions of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act allow the Justice Department to prosecute online trolling aficionados. —NU

–Updated 11:45 a.m. EST

Disappear From Google’s Wi-Fi Radar. Google Maps collects data from personal Wi-Fi networks across the U.S. to help a device out with location identification. When Google collected Wi-Fi network info along with its Google Street view shots in 2010 it picked up Wi-Fi network info, it sponged up some personal details like bits of emails, New Scientist explains. This raised some privacy concerns. Google’s now announced there’s a way to opt out of its Wi-Fi tracking system: just add “_nomap” to the end of your Wi-Fi network name. —NS

LinkedIn Takes Business Cards 21st Century. According to LinkedIn, the enterprise-centric social network, it’s “taken a giant leap forward to reinventing business cards with a complete relaunch of the LinkedIns CardMunch iPhone app.” It’s a revamp, and a streamlining of the existing service and it’s updated its links to LinkedIn profiles so users can get instant access to “deeper” information about the people linked when you access a digital business card. –KE

–Updated 11:15 a.m. EST