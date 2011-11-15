“Twilight” Soundtrack Saga: Why There Will Be No “White Wedding” For Bella And Edward

Darkness may have washed over the retail music landscape (RIP, Tower Records; Fare thee well, Virgin Megastore), but hordes of teenagers dressed in black and clutching hardcover books nonetheless descended upon Hot Topic stores in malls across America last weekend for a nationally synchronized CD listening party. On November 5th, Twi-hards, those obsessive, dedicated fans of Stephenie Meyer’s Twilight book series and the blockbuster movies it spawned, gathered to listen to the soundtrack to Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn—Part 1, just as they had in 2008, 2009, and 2010. (The film, directed by Bill Condon, is out this Friday, November 18th.)

Which means the record business may be a bloody pulp, but the carefully selected soundtracks to the Twilight franchise may prove outlast immortal vamp-heartthrob Edward Cullen himself. The first Twilight soundtrack went double platinum (over two million units); the second went platinum; and the third went gold. Artists such as Muse, Death Cab for Cutie, The Killers, The Black Keys, Bon Iver, and Bruno Mars have each experienced sales boosts after being included on the soundtracks, a phenomenon the Boston Herald‘s Jed Gottlieb dubbed the “Twilight bump.”

Much of the success of the soundtracks rests on the shoulders of Alex Patsavas, the series’ music supervisor and producer of all four Twilight soundtracks. Patsavas, who got her start as a music supervisor for television on shows like Roswell, Grey’s Anatomy, The O.C., Chuck, and Mad Men, has become the go-to collaborator for showrunners and directors who want to reach beyond the predictable and make distinctive statements with their music choices.

She’s also become an important tastemaker as music critics, radio, MTV, and other traditional outlets for promoting music have declined in prominence. Aside from knowing just the right track to select for a given scene, Patsavas is the kind of free-ranging cultural curator a magazine like Vogue asks to select a Halloween playlist.

When it comes to the Twilight saga soundtracks (which are released by Patsavas’ own label, Chop Shop, along with Atlantic Records), she’s also doing her part to prop up the record industry, one teenager’s allowance at a time. This is especially challenging at a time when young people don’t just avoid buying music, they actively seek to get it free.

“In order to inspire fans to buy music, it has to be an experience,” says Patsavas. Hence, those Hot Topic listening parties, that bring the excitement of a midnight screening to a soundtrack release, an event that was traditionally far less splashy than a movie rollout.