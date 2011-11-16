Call Of Duty: How Top Video Game Makers Are Innovating For The Crowded Holiday Season

For video game buyers, it’s the most wonderful time of the year: A plethora of top-notch titles beg for your bottom dollar–every game from Modern Warfare 3 to Super Mario 3D Land. Among game makers, there’s an epic battle raging that would rival any on-screen action. “It’s got to be the most crowded holiday, in terms of big blockbuster or blockbuster potential titles, that we’ve seen in five or 10 years,” Pete Hines, VP of marketing and communications at Bethesda, makers of Skyrim, tells Fast Company.

The Crowded Holiday At A Glance Batman: Arkham City (Oct. 18)

Promoted through presence at both San Diego Comic Con and New York Comic Con. Battlefield 3 (Oct. 25)

Held an online multiplayer beta, which 8 million played. Uncharted 3 (Nov. 1)

Had a promotion with fastfood-chain Subway to get access to multiplayer beta, as well as held AMC theater events. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (Nov. 8)

Held Call of Duty XP weekend event and produced celebrity ad. Skyrim (Nov. 11)

Differentiated by being only AAA fantasy game out, and produced live-action trailer with over 1 million views. Super Mario 3D Land (Nov. 13)

Nintendo created a Mario level in real life, in the middle of Times Square. Assassin’s Creed Revelations (Nov. 15)

Fostered a fan following through annual releases, and created an ad with star athletes. Halo Anniversary (Nov. 15)

A new release for one of the most successful game series, with over 40 million sold, by remaking the first game. Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword (Nov. 20)

Holding a series of 25th anniversary symphonies worldwide.

The $19 billion dollar video game industry typically generates about 50% of its revenue in the last three months of the year, Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime says. In the last 3 to 4 years, Nintendo has made more than 60% of its revenue in the same quarter. With so much at stake, Nintendo and other game publishers have come up with a variety of strategies for standing out in a crowded marketplace.

Whether they’re hiring celebrities to appear in TV commercials (Activision), appealing to die-hard fans with a long-awaited sequel (Sony), or creating a real-life version of a game for kids to run around in (Nintendo), video game publishers are spending big to make sure you do, too. Here’s a look at some of the approaches video game companies are taking this eason to capture your attention.

Strategy 1: Get All Touchy-Feely

The basic honey-trap for video game publishers is the in-store kiosk. “We are going to be in 25 of the most popular malls across the country, giving consumers hands on experiences with all of our 3DS, as well as Wii and DS, games,” says Nintendo’s Fils-Aime. “We believe letting consumers get their hands on our content is the best way to sell them.”

So what happens when even the stores are getting overcrowded with kiosks? Throw a huge event like the sold-out, five-city, three-day event that Sony held for Uncharted 3. Or host an event like the one Nintendo mounted this past weekend in Times Square in New York City. “We turned the space into a scene from Super Mario 3D Land,” says Fils-Aime, complete with warp pipes, breakable blocks, and power ups. Children got to jump around in a playground with a Mario theme that even the parents appreciated, and then they could play the demo of the new game.