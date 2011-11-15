The Library Treasure Hunt

One challenge facing journalism educators in this age of instant-access Internet is getting students to leave the warm glow of their computer screens to conduct primary source research. It seems if they can’t find something through Google it doesn’t exist. As a journalism professor, however, I’d be remiss if I didn’t expose my students to research beyond the web, and since I’m researching a book on ways that game mechanics are expressed in everyday life I wondered if gamification could be a good way to do it. This led me to team up with Alexa Pearce, a research librarian at New York University’s Bobst Library who works with the Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute, to create a mobile, interactive treasure hunt.

All of this was a continuation of another gamified higher education experiment I tried earlier in the semester when I had grad students in my writing and reporting workshop wander New York City’s financial district to play a game created by Stray Boots. This time the idea behind the hunt was to send my graduate journalism students scurrying into parts of the library where they’d never set foot before, seeking bits of information that couldn’t be located online. In the process students would learn something about Bobst Library and its vast storehouse of knowledge–its 2.5 million books in open stacks, 500,000 government documents, 80,000 audio and video recordings.

I make it a rule to push my students to conduct face-to-face and/or phone interviews with living, breathing humans–I require a minimum of two sources per story, and assign at least one a week–and invite a research librarian to class to run a seminar on research databases. In addition, I have students cover live events and every semester organize a press conference with an economist from the Conference Board, a think tank. For the first seven years I taught at NYU, I also assigned an in-class research test (the precursor to this interactive treasure hunt) that required students to answer 10 questions without using the Internet.

The test is not easy. Over the years I’ve posed questions like, “How many nations are represented by the combined student body of New York City’s public schools?” (150), “How many languages are spoken in New York City’s five boroughs?” (anywhere from 180 to 200, depending on how you define a language versus a dialect), and “What is the most popular T-shirt sold at NYU’s bookstore?” (Champion gray T-Shirt with NYU written in blue). I’ve also asked what kind of reddish stone makes up Bobst Library’s facade (sandstone), the number of New York City council members (51), vice presidents who died in office (7), and countries represented in the last summer Olympics (204 in 2008). For each answer students were required to provide an unimpeachable source, either a person (with contact information) or bibliographic citation for a book or periodical.

At the beginning it was relatively easy to gin up with questions that weren’t findable online, but during the second half of the “aughts” (2005–2010) the rate of information migrating to the web picked up considerably. It also became more common for the people my students called for answers to point them to websites. And then there were the complaints. The third year in a row I asked for the value of Columbia University’s endowment ($7.8 billion, give or take) an administrator, irked with fielding their queries, yelled at several students. After that I limited the scope to information sitting in the library. But I figured a treasure hunt would be much more fun, and threw in an incentive: I informed the class that the students with the top three top scores could redeem their points for the right to buy their way out of a future assignment. This proved a popular motivator.

On a recent Tuesday morning my students congregated in Bobst’s cavernous atrium. All of them were required to carry a smartphone with a preloaded QR code reader app. Alexa had ginned up 15 different tests because we didn’t want a horde of students inundating the same location at once and hoped to make cheating if not impossible at least very difficult. The test was composed of nine questions, each worth 1,000 points, and if a student requested help or a hint it would cost 250 points. They had three hours to complete it.