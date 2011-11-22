How To Commit Medicare Fraud In Six Easy Steps

1. A budding Medicare thief can either use an existing client list and billing system, like the two men who bought Elbia’s Pharmacy–or he can create a new phantom business. To do the latter, he needs to pay a nominal fee to sign up as a Medicare provider. Then he needs a computer and some billing software to match phantom diagnoses to phantom procedures and medications.

2. The new business owner then needs to purchase a list of Medicare patient IDs, along with some ID numbers for doctors so they can authorize prescriptions and procedures. He can buy these lists from black-market brokers who often get them from corrupt hospital and insurance-company employees. The quality of the list is important. Not only is it the foundation of his income, but if it’s too old, some of the patients and doctors might be dead, incarcerated, or deported.