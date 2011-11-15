AmberWatch TV Dials In On Child Abuse, Cyberbullying

Call it kismet, coincidence, or something else. Today AmberWatch TV is launching, right on the heels of the Penn State alledged child sexual abuse case.

“One in four girls and one is six boys are sexually assaulted by the time they reach adulthood–and 37% have been cyberbullied,” says Keith Jarrett, founder of the AmberWatch Foundation, a Seal Beach, Calif., charity that combats child abduction and molestation through education. “Parents want solutions–not just what’s going on, but what they can do to prevent it.”

Today Jarrett’s fight ramps up a notch with the launch of the interactive AmberWatch TV Channel on Cablevision System Corp.’s iO TV (channel 625), a digital TV service that reaches 3 million viewers in the New York Tri-State area. The launch follows a midday celebrity fundraiser event at The Standard Hotel in New York, emceed by WCBS-TV anchor Chris Wragge. (One notable absentee: Foundation Youth Coalition chairperson Selena Gomez, given the ongoing press frenzy surrounding boyfriend Justin Bieber.)

“In the last seven years, I’ve watched the kid safety space go through a transformation,” says Jarrett. “As more kids have their own phones and computers, we’re moving into the dangers of the digital world–cyberstalkers, cyberbullying, and sexting. They can have direct communication [with potential predators] without any parental filter, compared to one landline in a house, which parents could monitor.”

The channel will offer over 70 different videos–some 15 seconds, others 15 minutes–of celebrities and public officials discussing how to recognize and react to dangerous situations, as well as interviews with predators and victims, AmberWatch-tested solutions and safety products, photo galleries with accompanying text, and behind-the-scenes footage of films covering related themes–some of which Cablevision will offer on-demand. The programming will be updated every two weeks and open to citizen contributors as well.

The channel’s interactive elements will enable viewers to pick the child safety information that suits their needs. Initially, viewers encounter a menu listing the different programming categories, which they choose by clicking a button on their remotes. That opens the category to another menu of options. A click-to-call feature will enable viewers to get more information, donate to the foundation, speak to a safety product specialist and, eventually, purchase those items. A modified version will be available on the AmberWatch TV website.