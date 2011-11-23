CSi: Crime Scene iPhones Yield Forensic Evidence, Confusion About Data Handling

During the trial of Dr. Conrad Murray concerning the death of pop icon Michael Jackson, prosecutors used Dr. Murray’s iPhone to collect forensic evidenc.

The evidence, which included a recording of Jackson speaking in a slurred manner, was gathered by DEA computer forensics examiner Stephen Marx. It helped prosecutors make the case that Murray veered significantly from acceptable medical practice. Through the iPhone, Marx found digital medical charts thought to be non-existent, as well as emails Murray sent hours before Jackson died on June 25, 2009.

And yet, according to several high-tech forensic experts, there is plenty of confusion among those who work in law enforcement in terms of what smartphone and tablet data can be captured and analyzed, how to do that correctly, and how reliable the information is–particularly GPS location data.

Mark McLaughlin of Los Angeles-based Computer Forensics International, who has 14 years of experience as a computer forensics examiner, says few understand that “digital evidence is very fragile.” During the past 18 months, while working on many criminal defense cases, he has seen law enforcement use flawed procedures. “They are collecting data in an invasive manner,” he says, “which means they’re changing the original piece of evidence.” They don’t have extensive training or experience, according to McLaughlin, “and they can just go out an buy software and call themselves ‘examiners.'” In court he has proven that some have unwittingly altered data when copying it from a smartphone. “It all starts with a good forensic copy,” he says, “and if you don’t have that, everything you do after is suspect.”

Furthermore, attorneys and judges are generally unaware of the extent to which experts can recover such evidence, McLaughlin says. “I teach continuing legal education courses for them so they can understand computer forensics and get up to speed, so they know when something goes awry,” he says. “We try to explain in very simple terms. Most are clueless, but not in a bad way. They just don’t know.”

A professor of math and computer science at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice at the City University of New York, Ping Ji, says the state of the art of smartphone forensics today is “in its infancy.” Evidence sometimes is hard to seize, and procedures for acquiring it from smartphones are quite different from getting evidence from a computer, she notes. For example? “[Investigators] shouldn’t shut down right away or remove the battery, because [they] may lose some evidence.”