“Pirate Wi-Fi” On NYC’s Subway Not Just For Hooking Up With Hot Strangers

There’s a secret mobile network being tested on New York City subway cars this week that could pave the way for far more than anonymous hot straphanger hookups.

It’s happening on certain cars on the L Train, the favored line of models, style aficionados, musicians, artists, and others zipping between some of the city’s hippest neighborhoods (and other stops not cool enough to get into in this context). “The L Train Notwork” doesn’t actually connect them to the World Wide Web, but it seems that way at first. Instead, users are linked to fellow riders in a chat room, plus webby-looking visual and literary content curated by the digital agency WeMakeCoolSh.it. Maybe one day soon, they’ll get exposed to an ad or two, too.

The pirate Wi-Fi stunt comes as city officials probe a last bastion of Big Apple downtime: the subway. Despite recent efforts of the Metro Transit Authority to bring Wi-Fi and cell service to subway platforms in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan, New York’s trains remain an unconnected space.

Every morning during the week of November 14, Matt McGregor-Mento and Mark Krawczuk (pictured here), the founders of the seven-month-old shop, plan to hand out laminated iPhone-shaped flyers outside of subway stops in Manhattan alerting riders to their “Notwork.”

On Saturday, I joined McGregor-Mento, Krawczuk, and a group of about 10 friends and collaborators as they beta-tested their project, which the team has been working on for several months. Krawczuk arrived at around 11:30 a.m., dangling a green canvas grocery bag that held a small white box containing the apparatus–a plug computer, battery, and car inverter–that would fuel the Wi-Fi and serve the content. We boarded the train, and the members of the group whipped out their phones to try this novel experience: connectivity on the subway.

“When [McGregor-Mento] first told me about it, I exploded with excitement,” said Dolan Morgan, one of the beta testers. “The idea of homebrew Internet is something really exciting.” The group wasn’t connecting to the World Wide Web, but rather to the web server in Krawczuk’s bag, and to each other. The “Notwork” had two main components: a selection of visual and literary content curated by WeMakeCoolSh.it and their friends–poems and drawings by local writers and artists, for example, as well as a few newsfeeds refreshed daily–plus a decidedly old-school chatroom that was called “Missed Connections.” The whole experience is closed-circuit and site-specific, something more like a local area network than the Internet proper. If the World Wide Web is a Borgesian, universal library, then the L Train Notwork is an intimate art gallery. “We’ve been calling it social art,” McGregor-Mento said.