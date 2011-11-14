Windows, Get your Sexy Back!

Windows, my dear friend, don’t take this the wrong way, but you’ve gotten old, slow and even a little hairy these days. You take too long to boot up, and you’re chock full of programs I never use. It’s time for you to start trying again.

It’s time for you to get your sexy back.

Look,

I don’t want to leave you. We’re in this together, but it’s time for a

change. Not the kind of change where you go to the tanning bed and throw

on a sparkly shirt to distract me, à la Jersey Shore.

I’m talking about a real makeover, inside and out. Get back to the

gym, start a healthy diet, and reconnect with what you had so many years

ago when you were the only reasonable choice for most computer users.

Sure,

Apple is making you look bad by giving users exactly what they want.

It’s why they completely dominate the press coverage. But there’s still

plenty of room for you. You cater to people who aren’t trying to be

hipsters, who are just trying to run businesses or surf the web at home.

The good news is that this still gives you 89% of the market, despite all of the press coverage Apple generates.

What

you need to do is get out there and grab the attention you deserve. If

I can be so bold, I’d like to offer you a 4-step plan to get your sexy

back:

1. Build a Desktop App Store

Mobile

apps are hot right now, but that’s not the game Windows owns. Windows

rules the desktop, so rock it. Become the best desktop app store around!

Right now, the Mac App Store is on top, but it’s not perfect, and

historically this is in your wheelhouse — so take it back. App stores

are where it’s at right now. Take a look at Evernote, or even my company, OfficeDrop. The Mac App Store has been vital to our success,

sure, but we would jump at the chance to give Windows users a similar

offering. Just remember this: apps — not preloaded software — drive

the market now, because users want the flexibility to choose exactly

which features they want. Which leads me to my next point…

2. Boot up Fast

Enough with the crapware!

You add way too much pre-loaded software. I’ll probably never even

touch most of it. But I also can’t just delete it because it might mess

up my systems directory or harm my computer somehow. I haven’t done the

research, but I would venture to guess that the #1 pain point for your

customers is how long it takes Windows to boot up. Slow boot up is

likely driving the heavy use of tablets; who boots their computer to

check the news or their email in the morning? It’s 2011, for Pete’s

sake! We aren’t mesmerized by the idea of computers anymore. We just

want fast and powerful. Lose all the bells and whistles and programs

that I didn’t ask for and won’t ever use. Trust me: less is more.