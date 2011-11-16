Is Inertia Winning Over Innovation?

We recently surveyed our B2B community, and inertia was a recurring theme.

I’m not naive. Credit is tight, buyers are

slow to make purchasing decisions, and global economic malaise hampers

innovation. When it comes to investing in growth, today’s volatile

economy clearly makes many of us risk averse.

We recently surveyed our business community to learn how company leaders were

responding to these dynamics; we wanted to identify the biggest issues

they’re facing, and discern how and where they’re investing to activate

organic growth. Hopefully, the survey insights below serve as preventive

measures to help you avoid falling into the inertia trap in your

business.

Respondents shared their biggest challenges:

Attracting more clients (49.5 percent)

Increasing referrals (34 percent)

Defining their company’s unique value (27.2 percent)

Staying focused on their top priorities (27.2 percent)

Some companies are investing in a number of areas to grow in spite of

this challenging economy. The most common strategies mentioned were:

Eliminating non-core operations and offerings (13 percent)

Hiring more salespeople and adding more business partners (10.7 percent)

Purchasing books, planning tools, or joining mentoring/coaching programs (10.7 percent)

Now for the most disturbing insight from our study: 49.4 percent of

the respondents are either unsure (“Other amount”) or unwilling

(“Nothing at this time”) to invest funds to address the growth gaps.

That means they are vulnerable to competitive attack, customer

defection, and stagnation.