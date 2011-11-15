Apps That Empower Women

The first app I remember seeing was shown to me by a male friend of

mine. It was called the Wobble app, and it allowed you to take a photo of any woman you chose and make her chest area jiggle. And we wonder why our research with

YouGov (Source: The App Economy YouGov/Lady Geek 2010) shows that women

with smartphones were nearly twice as likely as men to have never

downloaded a SINGLE app.

Quite remarkable when the same piece

of research showed that more women than men bought smartphones in the

last six months. So women are buying smartphones but are not buying apps

for two major reasons: Like me, women perceive that many apps–your iFarts, iBurps, and so on–are not relevant to their lives. Second, there is just too much choice out there. Who needs

200,000 apps? Most women want a small selection of apps that make a

difference to their lives.

And that is exactly the ambition and purpose of the IdeasProject “Apps to Empower Women” challenge from Nokia.

The competition asked for submissions of app ideas that would make a

real, practical difference to women’s work, education, and leisure. The

top app chosen in the challenge will be developed by a team of women

software developers.

Honors went to Mobile Women African Crafters by Atim Oton, Easy App for Elderly Women by JoJa Dhara, and Trigger Free

by Jenny Evgenia. Mobile Women African Crafters would create and increase sustainable income for local women crafters in

Kano, Nigeria, by giving crafters a way to share and sell their crafts via mobile phones. The Easy

App for Elderly Women would allow easier navigation through the various social networks and communication tools to help older women stay in contact with friends and family. Trigger Free would allow

survivors of sexual violence to identify media that can trigger

post-traumatic stress, allowing users to add media to a database, rate

it, and help other survivors enjoy trigger-free leisure.

The winner was Woman’s Personal Private Market Place

by Rustam Sengupta. Often women, especially those living in the rural areas

of emerging markets, do not have access to personal care products such

as contraceptives, or the means to purchase them from traditional

sellers. The app will have a catalogue of such products and allow the

process to be as discreet and comfortable as possible. Now that is what

I call a real app.

These ideas show the force for good in innovative technology like

apps. Yes, we can download apps to get the weather or play a game, but

it’s amazing to see how apps are transforming how women gain access to

everything from health services to banking, and employment

opportunities to educational tools. The mWomen Programme is an important component of this, and addresses key barriers to women’s access to mobile phones. The appetite for empowering apps is a hunger to feed, and there are inspiring women making it happen.