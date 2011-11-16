Finding Your Brand’s “Red Sole”

The ultra-premium shoe designer Christian Louboutin has been making the hearts of fashionistas race for more than 20 years. One of the most sought-after and expensive brands in the world, they are a symbol of design, beauty, and luxury.

They are also incredibly distinctive.

The sole of every single Louboutin shoe is painted bright red. Pantone 187C, to be exact. Every boot, pump, and stiletto is adorned with this brilliant red color. While high-fashion designers routinely copy each other’s ideas, Louboutins have captured the hearts (and wallets) of the luxe crowd around the world because they are unique. Special. Different. Remarkable.

At up to $1800 a pair, I’m sure the quality is good and the assembly is professional. But that’s not what women buy them. Women buy that alluring red sole. That’s what Louboutin is known for. It’s what makes his shoes distinctive.

Volvo is known for safety. Wal-Mart is known for everyday low prices. BB King is known for making the blues pour directly from his soul into his guitar. I’m sure Volvo also offers great performance and BB King could play country if he really wanted to. But the most powerful brands in the world–both businesses and personal brands–stand for one thing: They own their category. They are truly distinctive.

What’s the one thing your company stands for? If you stand for great service, low prices, fantastic quality, speedy delivery, stylish design, and being environmentally friendly, you actually stand for nothing. You customers, team, and partners won’t understand your true value proposition. By trying to be all things to everyone, you’ll end up lacking definition and delighting no one.