Amazon Kindle Fire Reviews, China’s Second Space Docking, Intel And MasterCard Ally For NFC Payments, iPhone 4S Coming To India

Apple Launches iTunes Match . Apple has just released a new version of iTunes, 10.5.1, that includes iTunes Match. This is Apple’s paid cloud music storage/psuedo-streaming service that’s being heralded as a clever way to monetize piracy by some. It’s available in the U.S. at first, but a number of other nation’s iTunes sites have a “coming soon” flag for it. –KE

Facebook Disables Salman Rushdie’s Page. As revealed by a (verified account!) tweet from the author himself, two days ago Facebook disabled Rushdie’s Page saying they “didn’t believe” it was his. He was required to verify his ID with a passport image, and then after agreeing on his identity the site demanded he use his first name, Ahmed, rather than his usual name. Facebook has since declined comment to Rushdie. UPDATE: Facebook has now “buckled” to Rushdie’s demand, after he used Twitter as a complaint platform. –KE

–Updated 12:30 a.m. EST

News Outlets Use Twitter For Promotion More Than Interaction . 93% of posts on a news organization’s Twitter feed point back to their websites, a study from Pew Research Center’s Project For Excellence in Journalism has found. When they looked at the most followed journalists at the 13 news outlets studied, only 6 percent of their tweets came from outside the organization. —NS

China Completes Second Space Docking. China’s space dreams are pinned, in large part, to the success of their spacecraft and space laboratory currently in orbit. The duo successfully docked two weeks ago. Today, in another milestone, the trip the two vessels disengaged then successfully re-docked. —NS

Samsung Won’t Sue Apple In S.Korea. A puzzling pivot from its usual strategy, Samsung has decided against blocking the sale of iPhone 4S sales in South Korea. Samsung has lined up lawsuits in Australia, France, Italy, and Japan, and had earlier announced similar plans to trip Apple at home. –NS

Amazon Kindle Fire Reviews Hit. Amazon’s tablet may be the most important product coming from Amazon, and the reviews of the Android tablet are hitting this morning. Some are highly enthusiastic, others note that the price-limited specs of the tablet really impact the user experience. It may be a “terrific tablet for its price,” but the trend leans toward an opinion like it’s “no iPad killer–but it is a killer device.” –KE